Sawmill Fire north of Sonoita grows to about 20,000 acres

Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains East of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017.Fire crews at the Sawmill Fire in the Santa Rita Mountains east of Green Valley, Ariz., on April 24, 2017. Hotshots monitor a defensive fire line east of the main Sawmill Fire along Box Canyon and East Greaterville Roads near Sonoita.

