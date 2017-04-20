Lukeville Port officers seize $1.4M in marijuana
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona's Port of Lukeville arrested four U.S. citizens and seized more than 2,800 pounds of marijuana during two Easter weekend smuggling attempts.
