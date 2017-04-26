Containment of Southern Arizona Wildf...

Containment of Southern Arizona Wildfire at 20 Percent

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: US News & World Report

Crews have cleared areas or other barriers around 20 percent of the perimeter of a wildfire that has burned 63 square miles in southern Arizona. Damaged guard railing along Highway 83 due to a wildfire can be seen along the route in Sonoita, Ariz., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

