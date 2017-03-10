BWW Preview: the Hands of Liberace at...

BWW Preview: the Hands of Liberace at Green Valley Recreation West Center

Friday Mar 10

Premiere virtuoso pianist Philip Fortenberry continues his solo tour, "The Hands of Liberace" tour in Arizona. Celebrating the musical genius of Liberace in his concert, Fortenberry will play well-known, loved pieces and share his insights.

Green Valley, AZ

