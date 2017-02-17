PCSD: Suspect spotted using stolen cr...

PCSD: Suspect spotted using stolen credit cards

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Authorities are looking for a man in connection with the use of credit cards stolen during a home burglary in Green Valley late last year. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said a suspect broke into a home in the 2800 Block of S. Tree Gables Drive on Dec. 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's wall plan draws mixed reactions ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Your Ex 47
News Mixed reactions to Trump's border wall along Ar... (Mar '16) Mar '16 tomin cali 1
Review: Lou's TV (Apr '15) Apr '15 ivanci 1
Considering a move (Nov '14) Nov '14 Robinrenae 1
News Catholic leaders push immigration reform at border (Apr '14) May '14 ronnie 7
Nogales, Mexico (Apr '14) Apr '14 tgibob 1
News National Feral Cat Day: Trap Neuter Return, Tucson (Oct '11) Mar '14 Kelly 2
See all Green Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Valley Forum Now

Green Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Green Valley, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC