Crews clean up hot spots in Nogales fire
NOGALES, AZ - As of 9:45 a.m. Saturday the fire was not completely out, but approximately 85% of the 100 acre fire was extinguished. Flames are not expected to spread because the fire is contained, according to Hammond.
Green Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's wall plan draws mixed reactions ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Your Ex
|47
|Mixed reactions to Trump's border wall along Ar... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: Lou's TV (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|ivanci
|1
|Considering a move (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Robinrenae
|1
|Catholic leaders push immigration reform at border (Apr '14)
|May '14
|ronnie
|7
|Nogales, Mexico (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|tgibob
|1
|National Feral Cat Day: Trap Neuter Return, Tucson (Oct '11)
|Mar '14
|Kelly
|2
