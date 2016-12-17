Crews clean up hot spots in Nogales fire

Crews clean up hot spots in Nogales fire

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 17, 2016 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

NOGALES, AZ - As of 9:45 a.m. Saturday the fire was not completely out, but approximately 85% of the 100 acre fire was extinguished. Flames are not expected to spread because the fire is contained, according to Hammond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's wall plan draws mixed reactions ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Your Ex 47
News Mixed reactions to Trump's border wall along Ar... (Mar '16) Mar '16 tomin cali 1
Review: Lou's TV (Apr '15) Apr '15 ivanci 1
Considering a move (Nov '14) Nov '14 Robinrenae 1
News Catholic leaders push immigration reform at border (Apr '14) May '14 ronnie 7
Nogales, Mexico (Apr '14) Apr '14 tgibob 1
News National Feral Cat Day: Trap Neuter Return, Tucson (Oct '11) Mar '14 Kelly 2
See all Green Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Valley Forum Now

Green Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
 

Green Valley, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,536 • Total comments across all topics: 279,008,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC