PGA teams with Tucson VA to teach golf to veterans with disabilities
TUCSON, AZ - Disabled veterans in the Tucson area had an opportunity to take golf lessons soon through the PGA HOPE Program for Military Veterans. The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is teaming up with the program and was part of a coach training session on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Green Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Green Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's wall plan draws mixed reactions ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Your Ex
|47
|Mixed reactions to Trump's border wall along Ar... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: Lou's TV (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|ivanci
|1
|Considering a move (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Robinrenae
|1
|Catholic leaders push immigration reform at border (Apr '14)
|May '14
|ronnie
|7
|Nogales, Mexico (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|tgibob
|1
|National Feral Cat Day: Trap Neuter Return, Tucson (Oct '11)
|Mar '14
|Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Green Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC