PGA teams with Tucson VA to teach golf to veterans with disabilities

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - Disabled veterans in the Tucson area had an opportunity to take golf lessons soon through the PGA HOPE Program for Military Veterans. The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is teaming up with the program and was part of a coach training session on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Green Valley.

