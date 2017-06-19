Flood watch posted; Warmer high eleva...

Flood watch posted; Warmer high elevation temps expected today, this weekend

Friday Jun 2 Read more: County 10 News

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has posted a flood watch for the Wind and Green and Shoshone River Basins, plus a flood watch along the Sweetwater River. See the NWS alert below: A Flood Watch has been posted for the Wind River, Green River, and Shoshone River basins from Friday morning through Sunday night.

