Flood watch posted; Warmer high elevation temps expected today, this weekend
The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has posted a flood watch for the Wind and Green and Shoshone River Basins, plus a flood watch along the Sweetwater River. See the NWS alert below: A Flood Watch has been posted for the Wind River, Green River, and Shoshone River basins from Friday morning through Sunday night.
