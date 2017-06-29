Collegiate Peaks anglers membership m...

Collegiate Peaks anglers membership meeting is June 14

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Chaffee County Times

The upcoming membership meeting of the Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be held in the front dining room at the Boathouse Cantina, located at 228 North F Street, Salida from 6-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 14th The meeting is free and open to the public. Don't worry about missing dinner or that beer after work as social hour starts at 6 p.m. during which time choice of meals and all types of beverages may be purchased from the menu.

