Wyoming Airport Awards $4.8M Construction Contract

Wednesday May 10

The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board has awarded a construction contract for the construction of a new General Aviation Terminal & Hangar Facility to A. Pleasant Construction of Green River, Wyo. The awarded contract is valued at $4.8 million.

