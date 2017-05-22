Wyoming Airport Awards $4.8M Construction Contract
The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board has awarded a construction contract for the construction of a new General Aviation Terminal & Hangar Facility to A. Pleasant Construction of Green River, Wyo. The awarded contract is valued at $4.8 million.
