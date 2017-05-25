Wow! Snowpack in the Wind River Basin...

Wow! Snowpack in the Wind River Basin now over 300% of the median

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: County 10 News

The Wyoming Water Resources Data System and the Natural Resources Conservation Service said the most recent snowfall in the Wind River Drainage increased the snowpack there to 304 percent of the 30 year median. For the Sweetwater River Drainage, the snowpack is showing a whopping 353 percent of average.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green River Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Purple Sage Music Thread (May '16) May 21 Musikologist 3
De Klewn Horrors de Marblemouth y ChakChak May 19 knvh 3
Whatever Happened to Barry Sotero? May 14 Nervorn 7
Free VIN Check Alternative, Cheapest Carfax Rep... (Mar '12) May '17 Sammys Daddy 9
Gayz Love Mencumpoops Apr '17 Barbra Von 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 21
Arnell Gary (Nov '14) Oct '16 Karen 2
See all Green River Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green River Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Sweetwater County was issued at June 11 at 1:08PM MDT

Green River Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green River Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Green River, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC