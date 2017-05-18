Neighboring county's bomb squad detonates propane cannisters
Campers and backyard barbequers discarded hundreds of propane bottles in the Green River Landfill and that presented a bit of a problem. Until the Sweetwater Bomb Squad made the problem go away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|De Klewn Horrors de Marblemouth y ChakChak
|9 hr
|knvh
|3
|Whatever Happened to Barry Sotero?
|May 14
|Nervorn
|7
|Free VIN Check Alternative, Cheapest Carfax Rep... (Mar '12)
|May 7
|Sammys Daddy
|9
|Gayz Love Mencumpoops
|Apr '17
|Barbra Von
|1
|Is Nena James, 3rd District Court Judge doing a... (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Slim
|17
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|21
|Arnell Gary (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Karen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Green River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC