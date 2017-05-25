25 arrested in meth trafficking ring
The people were arrested Thursday after authorities carried out three search warrants in the Rock Springs and Green River area. State authorities have been working with local agencies since December 2016 to combat the illegal transportation, distribution and use of meth throughout southwest Wyoming.
