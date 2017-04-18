Wyoming man denies charges in deaths of woman, child
A 68-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of a 62-year-old woman and her great-granddaughter. The Rocket Miner reports George Maestas also pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of driving under in the influence of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury.
