Flood predictions prompt Wyoming flood preparations

Friday Apr 21 Read more: KGWN

National Weather Service hydrologists say the Wind and Little Wind river watersheds in Fremont County have a high potential for flooding. Lander emergency management coordinator Nick Hudson says this year's runoff could rival 1963 when flooding caused severe damage in Lander and the town is working to prepare for the high water.

