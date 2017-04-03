Winter ozone problem returns to western Wyoming gas fields
Itchy eyes and scratchy throats blamed on high levels of wintertime ozone have returned to western Wyoming's gas patch for the first time in six years, and so too has finger-pointing over who's responsible for fouling the air. The ozone results from atmospheric chemical reactions that occur in just the right mix of cold temperatures, sunlight, snow on the ground and air pollution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Green River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Nena James, 3rd District Court Judge doing a... (Apr '12)
|Mar 27
|Slim
|17
|De Klewn Horrors de Marblemouth y ChakChak
|Mar 13
|Bowd Headed Haber...
|1
|Fake News is Gina Sekulew on Yahoo Yahoo
|Mar 13
|John Mastrome
|1
|Romney's Dog Devours Michelle Darkskin
|Feb '17
|Unca ReamUs
|2
|Katzenburg Thumbfuks Gnome, LickzJewShit
|Feb '17
|Leonard Skeeeny
|2
|Whatever Happened to Barry Sotero?
|Feb '17
|Comery FiredSoon
|4
|Anna Mendiola Gives Redhead on White Lace (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Immigration Jewess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Green River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC