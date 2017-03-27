High ozone levels in western Wyoming

Monday Mar 20 Read more: KGWN

Itchy eyes and scratchy throats blamed on high levels of wintertime ozone have returned to western Wyoming's gas patch for the first time in six years. Average ozone levels in the Upper Green River Basin this winter exceeded the federal standard for the first time since 2011.

