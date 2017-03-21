Driver charged in deaths of infant, w...

Driver charged in deaths of infant, woman following crash into Wyo. house

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: KSL-TV

A woman and 1-year-old infant both died from injuries they sustained when a man crashed his vehicle into a living room Friday morning while allegedly driving under the influence. Stella Doak, 1, and Debra Devries, 62, were in a home at 695 Evers Street in Green River, Wyoming, when a car left the intersection and drove straight into the living room of the residence around 10:11 a.m. The Green River Police Department responded to the accident, and Devries and Doak were both transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, along with three other adults that were in the house at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green River Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
De Klewn Horrors de Marblemouth y ChakChak Mar 13 Bowd Headed Haber... 1
Fake News is Gina Sekulew on Yahoo Yahoo Mar 13 John Mastrome 1
Romney's Dog Devours Michelle Darkskin Feb 28 Unca ReamUs 2
Katzenburg Thumbfuks Gnome, LickzJewShit Feb 28 Leonard Skeeeny 2
Whatever Happened to Barry Sotero? Feb 25 Comery FiredSoon 4
Anna Mendiola Gives Redhead on White Lace (Oct '15) Feb '17 Immigration Jewess 3
CNN: If Blaks So Dumb, Why They So Stupid? Feb '17 White Coop 1
See all Green River Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green River Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Sweetwater County was issued at March 21 at 1:09PM MDT

Green River Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green River Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Green River, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC