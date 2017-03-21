Driver charged in deaths of infant, woman following crash into Wyo. house

A woman and 1-year-old infant both died from injuries they sustained when a man crashed his vehicle into a living room Friday morning while allegedly driving under the influence. Stella Doak, 1, and Debra Devries, 62, were in a home at 695 Evers Street in Green River, Wyoming, when a car left the intersection and drove straight into the living room of the residence around 10:11 a.m. The Green River Police Department responded to the accident, and Devries and Doak were both transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, along with three other adults that were in the house at the time.

