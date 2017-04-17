Chronic wasting disease reaches Green River Basin
A contagious neurological disease that causes elk, deer and moose to wither away and die has spread to Wyoming's Green River Basin. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Wyoming Game and Fish Department technicians found a dead mule deer doe near the Pinedale Airport that tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
