Chronic wasting disease reaches Green River Basin

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A contagious neurological disease that causes elk, deer and moose to wither away and die has spread to Wyoming's Green River Basin. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Wyoming Game and Fish Department technicians found a dead mule deer doe near the Pinedale Airport that tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

