Judge lets federal flaring rules take effect during lawsuit
A ground-level flare roars at a well site in western Wyoming's Upper Green River Basin. New nationwide rules to curtail the practice of burning off excess natural gas from oil and gas wells on federal land took effect as scheduled Tuesday after a judge said he saw no urgent reason to block them while a lawsuit moves ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Green River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lonely Fuddite Sneaks Possum Squirrel Mix
|10 hr
|John
|1
|I Literally Raped Hugh Mungus Indian Womyn
|11 hr
|QEIi
|3
|Filthly Kenyan Chased from Washington
|11 hr
|Sam Hyde
|2
|Little Juan Gets Nervous, Drives Crappy Truck
|11 hr
|White Tyrant
|5
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|21
|Smug Old Tyrant to be Jailed
|Jan 2
|Poindesta
|5
|Lawyers to Fight CPS (Mar '11)
|Dec 31
|concerned parent
|20
Find what you want!
Search Green River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC