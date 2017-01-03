Macias case sent to higher court
The man who prosecutors say caused the death of a Jackson woman in an auto crash in August appeared Wednesday in a Green River courtroom. This comes after a monthslong manhunt for 28-year-old Jason Alexander Macias, who officials say was hiding from the law in Florida.
