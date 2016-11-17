Fugitive from Utah with several arrest warrants captured in Wyoming

A woman who was allegedly running from the law out of Utah was taken into custody in Green River, Wyoming, officials said. Kayla Briane Porreca, 26, is wanted by Salt Lake County authorities in connection with at least five different warrants for multiple charges such as aggravated assault, assault, driving on suspended license, driving without an interlock system, fail to stop for police, joyriding, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.

