Body of girl, 17, found on Delaware Canal towpath in Bristol
Police in Bristol were investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found along Delaware Canal towpath. The body was found Wednesday near Green Lane, said Bristol Police Chief Steven Henry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Lane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maranatha Park (Oct '06)
|Dec 13
|No name
|27
|Busch Gardens' original burgermeister, Robert B... (Nov '09)
|Oct '16
|Daniel Regan
|4
|Montco babysitter gets jail time for pulling te...
|Sep '16
|AAD
|1
|Two charged in Quakertown burglary (Jun '12)
|Sep '16
|HaterzgonnaHATE
|5
|Police, fire and courts: Man charged with seeki... (Aug '08)
|Apr '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|32
|Police: Doylestown jeweler bilked others (Apr '08)
|Feb '15
|Tracey Hastings Ward
|4
|309 in Bucks County (Feb '14)
|Feb '15
|PennDotSux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Green Lane Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC