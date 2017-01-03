Body of girl, 17, found on Delaware C...

Body of girl, 17, found on Delaware Canal towpath in Bristol

Police in Bristol were investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found along Delaware Canal towpath. The body was found Wednesday near Green Lane, said Bristol Police Chief Steven Henry.

