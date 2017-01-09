Arboretum Volunteers Recycled Holiday Trees
Local donors' cars streamed steadily though the driveways of Althouse Arboretum on Saturday , as the Gilbertsville Road park and nature preserve held its annual Christmas tree recycling day. The arboretum collected dozens of holiday trees, dropped off by environmentally conscious area residents, to be later chipped into mulch for grooming its trails in the spring.
