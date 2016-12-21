Pa.'s Most Wanted: Suspects on the Loose
The suspect, described as a black male, walked up to the victim with a handgun in the 2100 block of West Jefferson Street and demanded all her belongings at about 10:09 p.m. on Oct. 11, police said. After taking the woman's personal items, including her cell phone and wallet, the suspect fled on foot, according to police.
