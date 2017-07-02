Work to do: New partners, optimism fo...

Work to do: New partners, optimism for Hotel Northland

Work to do: New partners, optimism for Hotel Northland Liens, new partners, a new timeline, and another 60 days: What's up now at the Hotel Northland Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2udGBzT Work is at a standstill at the Hotel Northland, at Pine and Adams Streets in downtown Green Bay, as the developers work to finalize a deal to finance the remainder of the renovation project. The City Council on June 20 gave Northland owner and general contractor Keith Harenda 60 days, until mid-August, to reach terms with new co-developers and financiers.

