Work to do: New partners, optimism for Hotel Northland
Work to do: New partners, optimism for Hotel Northland Liens, new partners, a new timeline, and another 60 days: What's up now at the Hotel Northland Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2udGBzT Work is at a standstill at the Hotel Northland, at Pine and Adams Streets in downtown Green Bay, as the developers work to finalize a deal to finance the remainder of the renovation project. The City Council on June 20 gave Northland owner and general contractor Keith Harenda 60 days, until mid-August, to reach terms with new co-developers and financiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun 3
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May '17
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC