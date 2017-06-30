Target 2 Investigates: 25 percent of state's prison assaults in Green Bay

Lawmakers are renewing a call for change at Green Bay Correctional Institution after an annual Wisconsin Department of Corrections report showed the highest number of inmate assaults on prison staff in the last three years. Target 2 obtained the 23-page report from the DOC, and our investigation found many of the incidents happened at four area prisons: GBCI, Oshkosh Correctional Institution, Dodge Correctional Institution, and Waupun Correctional Institution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.