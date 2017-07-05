Tale of Legendary Football Coach LOMB...

Tale of Legendary Football Coach LOMBARDI Comes to Kennedy Theatre

Come get a jump start on football season when Theatre Raleigh welcomes of Lombardi to the Kennedy Theatre stage on July 19 -30 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Lombardi chronicles the legendary football coach's journey from Brooklyn Boy to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

