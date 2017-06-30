Sturgeon Bay considers beekeeping ord...

Sturgeon Bay considers beekeeping ordinance

Sturgeon Bay City Council is considering an ordinance to allow beekeeping within city limits and make it easier to have hives in your backyard. It's an ordinance similar to ones in other cities like Green Bay and De Pere.

