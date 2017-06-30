Spent Fireworks Cause Garage Fire
Green Bay Metro Fire crews sent to the 1100 block of Webster Ave for a report of a garage that was on fire around 1:05 a.m. They were able to knock the fire out quickly, preventing the fire from spreading further, and remained on the scene for about an hour. It was determined that the cause of the fire started from used fireworks had been placed in a recycling can in the garage earlier in the evening.
