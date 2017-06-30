PE-backed NSC acquires Superior Resou...

PE-backed NSC acquires Superior Resource Group

1 hr ago Read more: PE Hub

NSC Technologies LLC , which is backed by White Wolf Capital LLC , has acquired Green Bay, Wisconsin-based Superior Resource Group , a provider of contract engineering services. No financial terms were disclosed.

