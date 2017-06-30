North Korea "A Clear And Present Dang...

North Korea "A Clear And Present Danger"Green Bay, WI (WTAQ) -...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The 8th District Republican, a guest today on WTAQ's Jerry Bader Show, says Tuesday's launch from Pyongyang was the last straw. For more than 2 decades the efforts of Presidents from both parties to engage in dialogue alone just hasn't worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's Jun '17 The Carburetor 1
Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company May '17 Anonymous 1
last man standing May '17 Prairiedog 2
DildoeLand Pulaski Apr '17 Mrs Blasczykski 2
News Appleton to consider downtown parking app Apr '17 Green Bay Party Bus 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
The racist and bigoted Press Gazette (Dec '16) Feb '17 The Medicine Man 3
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC