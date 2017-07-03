Didion Milling to update Cambria village board Monday
The company has addressed the board every month for the last three years. But this time, it's expected to give more information about the status of the plant after the explosion in May. The meeting is at 6:30 Monday evening at the Cambria Village Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
