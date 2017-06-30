Democrats Propose "Badgercare for All"
As uncertainty continues to surround health care marketplaces, Wisconsin Democrats are proposing a plan they say will make affordable coverage widely available. The bill from state Representative Eric Genrich would allow Wisconsin residents to enroll in the state's BadgerCare program, essentially opening it to all income levels.
Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
