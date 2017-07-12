Cops Looking For Quick Change Artists

Cops Looking For Quick Change Artists

Friday Jul 7 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Brown County Sheriff's Department says on June 16th two females traveling with a male party entered Wal Mart at 2292 Main Street in the Village of Bellevue. Green Bay Police are also attempting to identify the suspects for the same "Quick Change" scam at the Wal Mart on West Mason Street in Green Bay.

