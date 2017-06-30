Bond Set for Officer Accused of Forgery
A $500 signature bond was set for a Green Bay police officer accused of forging his ex-wife's signature. According to prosecutors, Jeanquart forged his ex-wife's signature on the title of their vehicle after she told him not to.
