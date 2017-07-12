Arkansas man facing 12 counts of chil...

Arkansas man facing 12 counts of child pornography, filming 14-year-old niece

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A 32-year-old Arkansas man remains behind bars Thursday, facing a dozen counts of child pornography in Brown County. Joseph Higson is being held on a $35,000 cash bond, charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent.

