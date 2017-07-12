Arkansas man facing 12 counts of child pornography, filming 14-year-old niece
A 32-year-old Arkansas man remains behind bars Thursday, facing a dozen counts of child pornography in Brown County. Joseph Higson is being held on a $35,000 cash bond, charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun '17
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May '17
|Prairiedog
|2
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
|The racist and bigoted Press Gazette (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|The Medicine Man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC