Upgrades to Downtown Green Bay parking ramps scheduled this summer

1 hr ago

The Main, Pine and Cherry Street ramps will be transitioning into an all-automated system this summer, with a finish date in September. "We will be having hundreds of thousands of people in the next couple of months visiting activities and events and culture in our downtown," said Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Downtown Green Bay Inc. "You will still pull a ticket which you did previously, but how you pay for it will change," said Steve Grenier, director of Green Bay Public Works Department.

