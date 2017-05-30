Truck sought in impostor scam; police...

Truck sought in impostor scam; police link series of similar crimes

Green Bay Police have released a photo of a truck that may be tied to a recent water department impostor scam. Investigators say it's the most recent incident in a string of impostor scams targeting the elderly and other vulnerable members of the community.

