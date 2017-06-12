Thousands of students to receive free lunch during summer break
Starting Wednesday, thousands of students in the Green Bay School District will have the opportunity to get free lunch when school isn't in session. This is all thanks to their free summer lunch program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun 3
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May 31
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC