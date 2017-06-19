Tax Plan Support, Delay For DevelopmentGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) - In ...
On a 10 to 2 vote, the council agreed to support Brown County's plan to build a new expo center. Green Bay's support of the project is necessary to extend the area room tax to help pay for most of the project.
