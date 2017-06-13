Seeman Holtz Acquires Wisconsin's Vin...

Seeman Holtz Acquires Wisconsin's Vincent, Urban, Walker & Assoc.

Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty Inc. has acquired Vincent, Urban, Walker & Associates, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. Doug Walker and his partners at Vincent, Urban, Walker & Associates have served the Green Bay area and beyond for over 20 years.

