Seeman Holtz Acquires Wisconsin's Vincent, Urban, Walker & Assoc.
Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty Inc. has acquired Vincent, Urban, Walker & Associates, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Green Bay, Wis. Doug Walker and his partners at Vincent, Urban, Walker & Associates have served the Green Bay area and beyond for over 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun 3
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May 31
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC