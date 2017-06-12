Roads Traveled: Car buff shares his c...

Roads Traveled: Car buff shares his collection

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Kenosha News

Before this blue Corvette or any other car gets to the showroom floor of The Automobile Gallery, it is restored to perfect condition. This 1967 Amphicar, which travels on land and water, has 733 miles and sells for $54,000 at Gateway Classic Cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's Jun 3 The Carburetor 1
Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company May 31 Anonymous 1
last man standing May 22 Prairiedog 2
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) May '17 Neilledvina 6
DildoeLand Pulaski Apr '17 Mrs Blasczykski 2
News Appleton to consider downtown parking app Apr '17 Green Bay Party Bus 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Brown County was issued at June 12 at 7:43PM CDT

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC