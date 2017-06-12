Roads Traveled: Car buff shares his collection
Before this blue Corvette or any other car gets to the showroom floor of The Automobile Gallery, it is restored to perfect condition. This 1967 Amphicar, which travels on land and water, has 733 miles and sells for $54,000 at Gateway Classic Cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Green Bay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's
|Jun 3
|The Carburetor
|1
|Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company
|May 31
|Anonymous
|1
|last man standing
|May 22
|Prairiedog
|2
|Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Neilledvina
|6
|DildoeLand Pulaski
|Apr '17
|Mrs Blasczykski
|2
|Appleton to consider downtown parking app
|Apr '17
|Green Bay Party Bus
|1
|Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|76
Find what you want!
Search Green Bay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC