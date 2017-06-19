Police: Thieves stealing license plates in "bizarre" crime spree
Police warn of a bizarre crime spree targeting people all across Brown County, and they're asking drivers to be on alert. Since the beginning of the year, investigators in several communities, including Green Bay, Allouez, Howard and Bellevue, have received nearly three dozen reports of stolen license plates.
