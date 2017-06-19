Police looking for car after Father's...

Police looking for car after Father's Day stabbing

Ashwaubenon Public Safety is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a stabbing on Father's Day. Officials said they believe the vehicle in the pictures is involved in the stabbing of a 50-year-old Green Bay man at 2218 S. Ridge Road on June 18th.

