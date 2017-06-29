Park Bench dedicated to 52 year emplo...

Park Bench dedicated to 52 year employee of GBPD

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A park bench was dedicated Wednesday for a woman who worked for the Green Bay Police Department for 52 years. "Sherry was really...the glue that held the department together," said Police Chief Andrew Smith, of the Green Bay Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's Jun 3 The Carburetor 1
Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company May 31 Anonymous 1
last man standing May '17 Prairiedog 2
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) May '17 Neilledvina 6
DildoeLand Pulaski Apr '17 Mrs Blasczykski 2
News Appleton to consider downtown parking app Apr '17 Green Bay Party Bus 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC