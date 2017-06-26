Packers Would Like To Host NFL Draft
GREEN BAY, Wi The Green Bay Packers, in the NFL's smallest market, want to host the NFL Draft. The Packers have expressed interest to the commissioner's office about hosting the event, especially in 2019 which is the 100th birthday of the Packers' founding.
