New trial date set for Manitowoc doctor
Charles Szyman is charged with 19 counts of illegally distributing controlled substances by issuing prescriptions for controlled substances outside of his professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Trial had been set for June 26 before a federal judge in Green Bay but prosecutors asked for delay due to a scheduling conflict with another trial.
