Morphix Exhibiting at International Association of Bomb Technicians & Investigators

Morphix Technologies, an innovator in the science of detection devices for explosives and dangerous chemicals, will be exhibiting at the 45th International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators International In-Service Training and Expo , to be held June 12-16, 2017, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at the KI Convention Center. Morphix Technologies will be displaying its TraceXA Explosives Detection Kit and its ChameleonA Chemical Detection Armband at booth #93.

