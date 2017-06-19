Meet "The Badger": Green Bay's newest...

Meet "The Badger": Green Bay's newest crime fighting tool

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

One of the city of Green Bay's most successful crime fighting tools is getting a new partner, but it doesn't require any new officers or time away from other patrols. "We named this one the Badger for the Wisconsin Badger fame," says Green Bay Police Captain Brad Florence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Green Bay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relax Enjoy the Music at Opie's Jun 3 The Carburetor 1
Howard is expanding- Altius Building Company May 31 Anonymous 1
last man standing May 22 Prairiedog 2
Review: Waldo Inc (Dec '14) May '17 Neilledvina 6
DildoeLand Pulaski Apr '17 Mrs Blasczykski 2
News Appleton to consider downtown parking app Apr '17 Green Bay Party Bus 1
News Justice Department warns of gangs in Wisconsin (Dec '08) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 76
See all Green Bay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Green Bay Forum Now

Green Bay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Green Bay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Cuba
  5. China
 

Green Bay, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,223 • Total comments across all topics: 281,892,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC